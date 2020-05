Packagers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by SES Yachts.

Design

Packagers measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.45 metres and a beam of 7.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 216 tonnes.

Packagers has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by SES Yachts.

Packagers also features naval architecture by SES Yachts.