Pag-asa
1959|
Motor Yacht
Pag-asa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by IHI Group in Tokyo, Japan.
Design
Pag-asa measures 77.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.40 metres and a beam of 13.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,200 tonnes.
Pag-asa has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by IHI Group.
Pag-asa also features naval architecture by IHI Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Pag-asa has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Pag-asa has a fuel capacity of 372,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Pag-asa accommodates up to 44 guests . She also houses room for up to 81 crew members.
Other Specifications
Pag-asa has a hull NB of 777.
Pag-asa is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Philippines.