Pag-asa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by IHI Group in Tokyo, Japan.

Design

Pag-asa measures 77.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.40 metres and a beam of 13.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,200 tonnes.

Pag-asa has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by IHI Group.

Pag-asa also features naval architecture by IHI Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Pag-asa has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pag-asa has a fuel capacity of 372,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pag-asa accommodates up to 44 guests . She also houses room for up to 81 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pag-asa has a hull NB of 777.

Pag-asa is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Philippines.