Pajarita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Pajarita measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 65 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Pajarita has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Pajarita has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,700 litres.

Accommodation

Pajarita accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.