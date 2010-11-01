Luxury motor yacht Slojo was built in 2008 by American shipyard Delta Marine and is based on the philosophy of a slow, simple and savoured life. With a composite hull and superstructure, she features exterior design by the Delta Design Group and the interior work of Tom Stringer. This semi-displacement superyacht measures 47.55 metres and can accommodate up to nine guests.

Motor yacht Slojo sports classic exterior lines and a striking blue hull against a bright white superstructure, setting her apart from her sister ships Gran Finale and Mr. Terrible. She is designed to be both lightweight for cruising shallow destinations yet reliable on transoceanic adventures. The super yacht is dominated by curves and classic subtle touches including flared rails in her forward exterior areas.

Uniquely, luxury motor yacht Slojo is equipped with a SeaKeeper 1000 water sampling unit that supplies data to the global monitoring system of the International SeaKeepers Society, of which the owners are members. Also onboard are miniature photography galleries and digital photo printing equipment so the many frames upon the walls can be filled with new memories during a journey.

Slojo was a finalist in the World Superyacht Awards 2009 in the “Best Semi-Displacement or Planning Motor Yacht in 40m+ Range” category. The interior design is based on the owner’s request that gathering spaces be warm, comfortable, and casually elegant; ideal for entertaining both family and friends.

The layout of the vessel is both informal and elegant and features a combination of treasures collected from the owner’s and designer’s travels across the globe including textiles from Africa and Asia.

Amongst her five cabins are an indulgent owner’s stateroom; three King-guest staterooms; and a twin cabin with bright décor perfect for children. The owner’s stateroom forward features a large bathroom with double walk-in shower and a bronze vanity decorated with silver leaf. The guest accommodations are located on the lower deck and each includes a desk/vanity with a mirror that conceals a plasma screen and iPod dock. There are also private en suites in each guest cabin.

Luxury yacht Slojo is powered by two Caterpillar 3508B engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots. She can achieve a range of 3,500 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14.9 knots while her crew of nine ensure the needs of every guest are met.

