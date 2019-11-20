Read online now
Length 24.69m
Year 2004

Paladin

2004

Motor Yacht

Paladin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Paladin measures 24.69 feet in length.

Performance and Capabilities

Paladin has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Paladin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

-

crew:

3

draft:

-
