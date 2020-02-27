Palama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Palama measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.76 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Palama has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Palama also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Palama has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Palama has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Palama has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Palama accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Palama is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV 09.

Palama is an ABS class yacht.