Pallada is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Pallada measures 32 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Pallada has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Pallada also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects and Moscow Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Pallada has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pallada accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pallada has a hull NB of DG-105-1.

Pallada is a M-SP, Russian River Register class yacht.