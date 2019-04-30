Project Orca is a 96 metre motor yacht under construction at Blohm + Voss. Her exterior and interior styling are both the work of UK-based Michael Leach Design.

Orca features an advanced, futuristic superstructure composed of steel, alloy and composite with an innovative glazing.The ultra-modern yacht with curved superstructure is said to feature interiors by Silverlining and Metrica. Project Orca will also include two Cougar Marine custom tenders on her sports deck.



Orca can accommodate 16 guests in six guest cabins, one owner's cabin, and one nanny cabin.

Powered by twin MTU 595 TE 70l Diesel engines, motor yacht Orca will be capable of 19 knots at top speed and will be able to travel 6000nm at 14 knots.