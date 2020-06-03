Palm B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Akdeniz Shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Palm B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Akdeniz Shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Palm B measures 37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes.

Palm B has a GRP / wood hull with a GRP / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Soyaslan Design.

Palm B also features naval architecture by Soyaslan Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Palm B has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Palm B has a fuel capacity of 13,250 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Palm B accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.