Palm B
1997|
Motor Yacht
Palm B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Akdeniz Shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Palm B measures 37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 230 tonnes.
Palm B has a GRP / wood hull with a GRP / wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Soyaslan Design.
Palm B also features naval architecture by Soyaslan Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Palm B has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Palm B has a fuel capacity of 13,250 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Palm B accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.