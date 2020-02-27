Read online now
Length 51.36m
Year 2014

Palmer Johnson 170-2

2014

|

Motor Yacht

Palmer Johnson 170-2 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Palmer Johnson 170-2 measures 51.36 metres in length.

Palmer Johnson 170-2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Palmer Johnson 170-2 also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Other Specifications

Palmer Johnson 170-2 has a hull NB of PJ 170-2.

Build Team

