Palmer Johnson 170-2 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Palmer Johnson 170-2 measures 51.36 metres in length.

Palmer Johnson 170-2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Palmer Johnson 170-2 also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Other Specifications

Palmer Johnson 170-2 has a hull NB of PJ 170-2.