Palmira is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Design

Palmira measures 45 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.75 metres and a beam of 9.34 metres.

Palmira has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Adam Lay Studio.

Palmira also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Palmira has a top speed of 15.00 knots.

Palmira has a fuel capacity of 22,140 litres, and a water capacity of 7,940 litres.

Accommodation

Palmira accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Palmira is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FY10.

Palmira is a Lloyds Register of Shipping (LRS) class yacht.

Build Team

