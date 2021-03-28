Paloma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1965 by IHI Group and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Paloma measures 60.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 617 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paloma has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by IHI Group.

Her interior design is by Jansen .

Paloma also features naval architecture by IHI Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Paloma has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Paloma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1965 by IHI Group and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Paloma measures 60.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 617 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paloma has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by IHI Group.

Her interior design is by Jansen .

Paloma also features naval architecture by IHI Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Paloma has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paloma has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 51,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,360 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paloma accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paloma has a hull NB of 867.

Paloma is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.