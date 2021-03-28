Paloma
1965|
Motor Yacht
Paloma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1965 by IHI Group and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Paloma measures 60.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 8.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 617 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Paloma has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by IHI Group.
Her interior design is by Jansen .
Paloma also features naval architecture by IHI Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Paloma has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Paloma has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 51,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,360 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Paloma accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.
Other Specifications
Paloma has a hull NB of 867.
Paloma is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.