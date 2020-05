Pama Design 60m Concept is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Custom.

Design

Pama Design 60m Concept measures 59 feet in length and has a beam of 10.5 feet.

Pama Design 60m Concept has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pama Design.

Her interior design is by Valerio Romondia.

Pama Design 60m Concept also features naval architecture by Pama Design.

Accommodation

Pama Design 60m Concept accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.