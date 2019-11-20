Pampero is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Pampero measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 50 tonnes.

Pampero has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Ferretti Yachts.

Her interior design is by Righini.

Pampero also features naval architecture by Ferretti Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Pampero has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Pampero accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pampero flies the flag of Italian.