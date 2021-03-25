Pan Dei 1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Pan Dei 1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Pan Dei 1 measures 30.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Pan Dei 1 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Pan Dei 1 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Pan Dei 1 has a top speed of 39.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Pan Dei 1 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pan Dei 1 accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pan Dei 1 has a hull NB of 31/07.