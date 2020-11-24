Panache is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Panache is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Panache measures 33.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Panache has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Panache also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Panache has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Panache has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.

Accommodation

Panache accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Panache has a hull NB of 519.

Panache flies the flag of the United States.