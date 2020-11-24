Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 33.5m
Year 1991

Panache

1991

|

Motor Yacht

Panache is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Panache measures 33.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Panache has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Panache also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Panache has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Panache is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Panache measures 33.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Panache has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Panache also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Panache has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Panache has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.

Accommodation

Panache accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Panache has a hull NB of 519.

Panache flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.17m

crew:

3

draft:

2m
Other Broward Marine yachts
Featured Events