Panakeia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Astilleros MCIES .

Design

Panakeia measures 45.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres.

Panakeia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Panakeia also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Performance and Capabilities

Panakeia has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Panakeia has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Panakeia is MCA compliant