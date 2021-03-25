Pandemonium is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Oyster Marine.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Pandemonium measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Rob Humphreys.

Model

Pandemonium is a semi-custom Oyster 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Oyster 82 semi-custom model include: Ravenous II, TillyMint, Bare Necessities, Sarita of Iken, Zig Zag.

Performance and Capabilities

Pandemonium has a top speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 1 20v 4000 m73l diesel engines .

Accommodation

Pandemonium accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pandemonium is MCA compliant