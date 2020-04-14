Pandion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Pandion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Pandion measures 36.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pandion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Pandion also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Pandion has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Pandion has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pandion accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pandion has a hull NB of 10035.

Pandion is a RINA class yacht.