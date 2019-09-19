Pandora
2004|
Motor Yacht
Pandora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Custom Line .
Design
Pandora measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Pandora has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Pandora also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Pandora has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Pandora has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Pandora has a hull NB of 112/09.