Panfeliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mengi-Yay and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Panfeliss measures 37.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Panfeliss has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Panfeliss accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Panfeliss flies the flag of Turkish.