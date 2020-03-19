Length 37.5m
Panfeliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mengi-Yay and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Panfeliss measures 37.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Panfeliss has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Panfeliss accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Panfeliss flies the flag of Turkish.