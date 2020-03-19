Read online now
images 2 images
videos 0 videos
Length 37.5m
Year 2009

Panfeliss

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Panfeliss is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mengi-Yay and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Panfeliss measures 37.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Panfeliss has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Panfeliss accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Panfeliss flies the flag of Turkish.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

25Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.3m

crew:

5

draft:

-
