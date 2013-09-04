Pangaea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Halter Marine.

Pangaea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Halter Marine.

Design

Pangaea measures 56.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 10.97 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 906 tonnes.

Pangaea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Pangaea also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Pangaea has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pangaea has a fuel capacity of 246,052 litres, and a water capacity of 32,176 litres.

She also has a range of 12,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pangaea accommodates up to 12 guests in 12 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pangaea has a hull NB of 1801.