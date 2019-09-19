Panta Rhei is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Panta Rhei measures 32.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Panta Rhei also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Panta Rhei has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Panta Rhei accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.