Length 32.95m
Year 2017

Panta Rhei

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Panta Rhei is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Panta Rhei measures 32.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Panta Rhei also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Panta Rhei has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Panta Rhei accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.25m

crew:

5

draft:

1.9m
