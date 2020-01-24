Panthalassa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2010 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Panthalassa measures 56.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 9.73 feet and a beam of 11.52 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 497 tonnes.

Panthalassa has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Foster & Partners.

Panthalassa also features naval architecture by Perini Navi and Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Panthalassa has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Panthalassa has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Panthalassa accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.