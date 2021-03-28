Panther 80 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baia Yachts.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Panther 80 measures 24.40 feet in length and has a beam of 5.80 feet.

Panther 80 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Panther 80 accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.