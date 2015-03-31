PANTO is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

PANTO measures 26.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet.

PANTO has a GRP hull.

Model

PANTO is a semi-custom Sunseeker 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 86 semi-custom model include: Lejos, Tambora, It Was A Good Day, Alfa Quattro.

Performance and Capabilities

PANTO has a top speed of 31.50 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by 8l3b diesel engines .

Accommodation

PANTO accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.