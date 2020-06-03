Paolyre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Ocea.

Paolyre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Ocea.

Design

Paolyre measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Paolyre has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Paolyre also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Paolyre has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paolyre has a fuel capacity of 22,400 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paolyre accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paolyre is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 05-012-01.