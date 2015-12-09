Papa G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Papa G measures 25.60 feet in length and has a beam of 5.94 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Papa G has a top speed of 37.00 knots.

Papa G has a fuel capacity of 7,030 litres, and a water capacity of 1,250 litres.

Accommodation

Papa G accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.