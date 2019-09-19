Papi Du Papi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .

Papi Du Papi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .

Design

Papi Du Papi measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.

Papi Du Papi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Papi Du Papi also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Papi Du Papi has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Papi Du Papi has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Papi Du Papi accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Papi Du Papi has a hull NB of 30/07.