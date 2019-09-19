We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Papi Du Papi
2003|
Motor Yacht
Papi Du Papi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .
Design
Papi Du Papi measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.
Papi Du Papi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Papi Du Papi also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Papi Du Papi has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Papi Du Papi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .
Design
Papi Du Papi measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.
Papi Du Papi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Papi Du Papi also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Papi Du Papi has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Papi Du Papi has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Papi Du Papi accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Papi Du Papi has a hull NB of 30/07.