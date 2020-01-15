Papi Du Papi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by ISA , in Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Papi Du Papi measures 49.95 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Papi Du Papi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Papi Du Papi also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Papi Du Papi has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Papi Du Papi has a fuel capacity of 83,000 litres, and a water capacity of 21,929 litres.

Other Specifications

Papi Du Papi is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 500.02.

Papi Du Papi is a Lloyds class yacht.