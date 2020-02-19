Paradigm is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Paradigm measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paradigm has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Paradigm also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Paradigm has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Paradigm is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Paradigm measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paradigm has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Paradigm also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Paradigm has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paradigm has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paradigm accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paradigm is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BC02.

Paradigm is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.