Paradis (previously named Marclan III) is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Canados and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Paradis measures 36.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 7.94 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 223 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paradis has a GRP hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Paradis has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Paradis has a fuel capacity of 17,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paradis accommodates up to 16 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paradis flies the flag of Greek.