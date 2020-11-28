We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Paradis
1984|
Motor Yacht
Paradis (previously named Marclan III) is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Canados and most recently refitted in 2003.
Design
Paradis measures 36.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 7.94 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 223 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Paradis has a GRP hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Paradis has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Paradis has a fuel capacity of 17,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Paradis accommodates up to 16 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Paradis flies the flag of Greek.