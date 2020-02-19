We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Paradis M
2006|
Motor Yacht
Paradis M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
Paradis M measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Paradis M has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Paradis M also features naval architecture by Benetti.
Performance and Capabilities
Paradis M has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Paradis M has a fuel capacity of 20,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.
She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Paradis M accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Paradis M is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT 12.
Paradis M is an ABS class yacht.