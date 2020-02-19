Paradis M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Paradis M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Paradis M measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paradis M has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Paradis M also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Paradis M has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paradis M has a fuel capacity of 20,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paradis M accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paradis M is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT 12.

Paradis M is an ABS class yacht.