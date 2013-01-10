Paradise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Horizon Yachts, in Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Paradise measures 35.40 metres in length.

Paradise has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Paradise also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Paradise has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Paradise has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.