Length 29.6m
Year 2004
Paradise
2004|
Motor Yacht
Paradise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Custom Line .
Design
Paradise measures 29.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Paradise has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Performance and Capabilities
Paradise has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Paradise has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Paradise accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Paradise has a hull NB of 94/15.
Paradise is a RI class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.