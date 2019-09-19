Paradise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Custom Line .

Design

Paradise measures 29.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Paradise has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Paradise has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Paradise has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Paradise accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paradise has a hull NB of 94/15.

Paradise is a RI class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.