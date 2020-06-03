Paradiso is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by MCP Yachts in Guaruja, Brazil.

Paradiso is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by MCP Yachts in Guaruja, Brazil.

Design

Paradiso measures 32.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 7.22 feet.

Paradiso has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by MCP Yachts.

Paradiso also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Paradiso has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paradiso has a fuel capacity of 22,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Paradiso accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paradiso has a Brown hull, whose NB is 089.

Paradiso is a RINA class yacht.