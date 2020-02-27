Luxury motor yacht Paraffin built in 2001 by Dutch shipyard Feadship, is a mixture of smooth lines and stunning décor that make her a truly atmospheric superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure she features exterior design by De Voogt Naval Architects while her interior is the work of Larvor. This smart vessel measures 60.1 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The superyacht was built by Royal Van Lent, a Feadship member, under specific directions of the American owner, founder of Yankee Candle Company Mike Kittredge, to keep wine in mind. Remaining true to his desire, the yacht’s interior incorporates both subtle effects and bold reminders of Kittredge’s love for fine wine.

In the main saloon can be found a games table separated from the formal dining area by a chilled mahogany and glass cabinet that can hold over 400 bottles ready to be served at a moment’s notice. There is also stowage room for 450 wineglasses, the majority being Riedel and Spiegelau for wine-tasting parties. Feadship even collaborated with the yacht’s Head Chef to create transparent holdings for the glasses that would allow them to remain upright and visible by holding them by the stem even when the vessel is cruising at top speed.

Blessed with several entertaining areas, motor yacht Paraffin has formal areas on the main deck as well as a more casual area of relaxation above that includes a Jacuzzi convertible into a table to seat 24 guests if needed.

Her interior is dressed in dark mahogany with a matt varnish and furnished with traditional furniture, paintings and lighting. Perhaps the most stunning interior feature is the 1,600 stars scattered throughout the luxury yacht’s décor, covering everything from the walls and carpet to the unique artwork.

Spread lavishly over five decks, Paraffin boasts several special features including a shopping closet specifically for storing new on-shore purchases, and a hidden refrigerator made especially for housing flowers. The luxury superyacht is also home to a complete gym topped by a small observation bubble, and skylounge complete with a 61 inch television screen.

The motor yacht underwent a refit in 2005 that saw her top deck reconfigured to move the Jacuzzi forward of the gym and a generous seating are and wet bar added aft. In 2006, the interior was updated with new paint, carpets and fabrics and an upgrade of the TV and Audio systems was performed.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite, four double rooms and a twin cabin. The master suite features a unique type of alarm clock that can be set to draw wide the curtains at a certain time in the morning.

Built originally to accommodate the owner’s family, Paraffin is now also available for charter. Featuring a dedicated crew, Paraffin is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 17 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include Boston Whalers, waverunners, sea kayaks, waterskis and tows, a dive compressor and a range of scuba, snorkelling and fishing equipment.

Although her home port is the south of France, she cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during winter.