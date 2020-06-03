Read online now
Length 28.12m
Year 2015

Paragon 92 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Paragon Motor Yachts.

Design

Paragon 92 measures 28.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet.

Paragon 92 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scott Robinson.

Paragon 92 also features naval architecture by Scott Robinson.

Performance and Capabilities

Paragon 92 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Paragon 92 has a fuel capacity of 11,356 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

Accommodation

Paragon 92 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paragon 92 flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

