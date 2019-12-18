Paraiso is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2008.

Paraiso is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Paraiso measures 46.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 421 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paraiso has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Paraiso also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Paraiso has a top speed of 21.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paraiso has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paraiso accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paraiso has a hull NB of 746.

Paraiso is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.