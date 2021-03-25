Param Jamuna III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Param Jamuna III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Param Jamuna III measures 31.10 metres in length and has a beam of 7.06 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes.

Param Jamuna III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Her interior design is by Vivai Del Sud.

Param Jamuna III also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Param Jamuna III has a fuel capacity of 13,340 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Param Jamuna III has a hull NB of 679.