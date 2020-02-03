Param Jamuna IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

Param Jamuna IV measures 48.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Param Jamuna IV has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Param Jamuna IV also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Param Jamuna IV has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Param Jamuna IV accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Param Jamuna IV has a hull NB of FR027.