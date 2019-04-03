Paramour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by CMN Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Paramour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by CMN Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

Paramour measures 42.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 455 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paramour has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stirling Design International.

Paramour also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Paramour has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paramour has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paramour accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paramour is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 844.

Paramour is a Lloyds, BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.