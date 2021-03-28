We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 28m
Year 1998
Paramour
1998|
Motor Yacht
Paramour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Tarrab Yachts.
Design
Paramour measures 28 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 103 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Paramour has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.
Paramour has a fuel capacity of 3 litres, and a water capacity of 260 litres.
Accommodation
Paramour accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.