Paramour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Tarrab Yachts.

Design

Paramour measures 28 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 103 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Paramour has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Paramour has a fuel capacity of 3 litres, and a water capacity of 260 litres.

Accommodation

Paramour accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.