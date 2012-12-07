Paranthesis is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Paranthesis measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Paranthesis has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Model

Paranthesis is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Parenthesis, Dragon, Kadimo's, Tosca, Couach 3700 Fly- 07, Arion.

Performance and Capabilities

Paranthesis has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Paranthesis has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Paranthesis accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Paranthesis flies the flag of the USA.