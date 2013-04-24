Motor yacht Parenthesis was launched by French shipyard Chantier Naval Couach in June 2009. She features high-power propulsion and engines, high-tech entertainment systems, and a rich selection of watertoys. She offers accommodation for 12 guests and six crew.

Parenthesis’s contemporary interior, fully designed and signed by Danielle Chopard, marries rare ebony and Wenge wood with white lacquered ceilings, wooden mosaic floors in the bathrooms, and refined fabrics throughout.

Made to measure, this unique vessel includes all the equipment usually reserved for much larger yachts in her 36.8 metres. With her 2,000 miles autonomy at 12 knots and 700 miles at 20 knots, the Owner is free to cross the seas with complete freedom.