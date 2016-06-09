Parenthesis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2009.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Parenthesis measures 29.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Parenthesis has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Parenthesis has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Parenthesis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.