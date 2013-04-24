Parenthesis is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Couach Yachts in Gujan Mestras, France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Parenthesis measures 36.80 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

Parenthesis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Danielle Chopard.

Parenthesis also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Parenthesis is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Dragon, Paranthesis, Kadimo's, Tosca, Couach 3700 Fly- 07, Arion.

Performance and Capabilities

Parenthesis has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Parenthesis has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Parenthesis accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Parenthesis flies the flag of Greek.