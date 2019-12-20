Pari is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Alucraft.

Pari is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Alucraft.

Design

Pari measures 39.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Pari has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Pari also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.

Performance and Capabilities

Pari has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pari has a fuel capacity of 49,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pari accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.