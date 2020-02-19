Paris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1994.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Paris measures 56.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.45 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 790 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paris has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Struik & Hamerslag.

Paris also features naval architecture by Amels and Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Paris has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Paris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1994.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Paris measures 56.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.45 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 790 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Paris has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Struik & Hamerslag.

Paris also features naval architecture by Amels and Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Paris has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paris has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 13,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Paris accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paris has a hull NB of 425.

Paris is a ABS +A1, Yachting Service, AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.