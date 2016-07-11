We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 35m
Year 2009
Paris A
Motor Yacht
Paris A is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Maiora - Fipa Group.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Paris A measures 35 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet.
Paris A has a GRP hull.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Paris A also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Paris A has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Paris A accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Paris A flies the flag of Hellenic Republic.