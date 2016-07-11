Paris A is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Paris A measures 35 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet.

Paris A has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Paris A also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Paris A has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Paris A accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paris A flies the flag of Hellenic Republic.